Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajasthan government carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Saturday.

The move effected the transfer and postings of 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 91 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 142 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

The Jodhpur Police Commissioner was also replaced.

According to an order of the Department of Personnel, Range Inspector Generals (IG) of Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur, as well as Superintendents of Police of 30 districts have been shifted.

Rahul Prakash, who was earlier posted in Bharatpur, has been appointed as Jaipur Range IG.

Kota Range IG Ravi Dutt Gaur has been posted as IG at Police Headquarters in Jaipur.

Gaurav Srivastava, who was serving as the IG for Chief Minister's Security and Vigilance, has been transferred to the post of Udaipur Range IG.

Sharat Kaviraj was appointed as IG, Special Operations Group.

Udaipur Range IG Rajesh Meena has been posted as Jodhpur IG.

Omprakash, who was earlier the Bikaner Range IG, has been posted as Jodhpur Police Commissioner.

