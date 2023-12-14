Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): At least 12 people were injured in a fire that broke out following a domestic gas pipeline leakage at a bakery shop in Telangana's Rangareddy on Thursday.

Fire department officials said that the incident took place inside kitchen of the bakery shop located within the RGIA police station area.

Rajendranagar Station fire officer, Chandra Naik said that the fire broke out at around 9:30 AM this morning.

The flames broke out due a gas leakage from the pipeline providing domestic gas for houses.

"Around 12 people were injured in the fire accident. They are out of danger. The fire is extinguished," he added. (ANI)

