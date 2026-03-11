Washington DC [US], March 11 (ANI): Actor and singer Barbra Streisand is set to recieve an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, reported Variety. The 79th Festival de Cannes will take place from May 12 to 23.

The Oscar-winning actress expressed her gratitude for joining the list of Honorary Palme d'Or recipients at Cannes.

"It is with a sense of pride and deep humility that I'm honored to join the company of past Honorary Palme d'Or recipients whose work has long inspired me. In these challenging times, movies have the ability to open our hearts and minds to stories that reflect our shared humanity, and to perspectives that remind us of both our fragility and our resilience. Cinema transcends borders and politics, and affirms the power of imagination to shape a more compassionate world," said Barbra Streisand in a statement as quoted by Variety.

The occasion will mark the EGOT ( Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) recipient's first time appearing at Cannes. She will be presented with the Palme d'Or on May 23 during the festival's awards ceremony.

While reflecting on the honour, the festival director Thierry Fremaux said, "A global star, Barbra Streisand is above all an artist, initiating projects that reflect who she is, that are her own and that she shares with the whole world. She is the legendary synthesis between Broadway and Hollywood, between the music hall stage and the big screen. Hearing her sing and seeing her perform are part of our best years," as quoted by Variety.

Previous honorary Palme recipients include Peter Jackson, Agnès Varda, Marco Bellocchio, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Tom Cruise.'

Streisand is known for her performances in films like 'Funny Girl', 'The Way We Were', 'My Name Is Barbra', 'A Star Is Born' (1976) and others.

The actress is also expected to perform at the Oscars 2026 during the In Memoriam segment in honor of her late 'The Way We Were' co-star Robert Redford, reported Variety. (ANI)

