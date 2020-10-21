Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Twelve districts of Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of country's top 30 PMGSY performing districts, an official spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

The districts which have achieved this distinction include Doda, Udhampur, Anantnag, Rajouri, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Reasi, Kathua, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, the spokesperson said.

"The authorities have expressed optimism that other districts would also work hard to achieve this rare distinction of being the best performing district under implementation of PMGSY programme," he said. PTI MIJ

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Union government to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy.

