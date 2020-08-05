Muzaffarnagar, Aug 5 (PTI) Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 195, officials said on Wednesday.

The new cases include three jail inmates and one employee of the irrigation department, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the health department has received 131 sample results, of which 12 were positive.

The district magistrate also said 20 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 695 in the district.

