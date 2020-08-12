Muzaffarnagar, Aug 12 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy has died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high tension wire here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Jansath town of the district on Tuesday evening, they added.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, the police said.

