Gurugram, Dec 27 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father, who is absconding after committing the crime, police said here on Monday.

The incident had taken place on Sunday night, after which the girl's mother lodged a complaint with police.

The girl's rape was confirmed in a medical examination and an FIR was lodged, police said, adding that they are conducting raids on the accused's possible whereabouts to nab him.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, they were sleeping when her husband raped their daughter.

"I was shocked when I saw my husband raping my 12-year-old daughter. When I raised an alarm, my husband fled. I want strict action against him," the complainant said.

