Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday installed several cameras across various locations of Sambhal as part of 'Operation Trinetra'.

Sambhal SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat reported that as of now, 12,200 cameras have been set up in 4,200 locations since July 2023 in Sambhal.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bansuri Swaraj Hits Back After AAP Alleges BJP Candidate Represented ‘Anti-National Forces’ in Court.

"Operation Trinetra has been started by the UP administration under which police with the help of people have installed CCTV cameras and also connected the existing ones to the feed. These cameras will be used in traffic and other police and administration-related things," Sambhal SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat informed.

"Approx 12,200 cameras have been installed so far since July 2023 in Sambhal district, a few installed by the police and a few by people that are also now integrated into the police database," he said.

Also Read | Abhijit Gangopadhyay Resigns: Mixed Reactions in Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Opposition Parties to Calcutta High Court's Justice Announcement.

As per an official release by Uttar Pradesh Police, CCTV cameras in all 75 districts, helped solve 1,355 crime cases since its launch on July 10,

Regarding the CCTV implementation for crime prevention in Uttar Pradesh, DGP Vijay Kumar earlier stated under Operation 'Trinetra' 3,50,000 cameras have been installed all over Uttar Pradesh.

On CCTV installed across Uttar Pradesh to curb crime, DGP Vijay Kumar earlier said that, "Under 'Operation Trinetra', till now we have installed 3,50,000 cameras. If a crime gets recorded in the camera then it becomes easier to catch hold of the criminals. Several cases were solved within 24-36 hours because the event was captured by the cameras and the police could catch hold of the criminal."

'Operation Trinetra', initiated on July 10, 2023, in Uttar Pradesh, India, employs CCTV cameras to observe and regulate population activities with the aim of crime prevention. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)