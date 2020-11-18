Amaravati, Nov 18 (PTI): The total confirmed positives of coronavirus increased to 8,57,395 as Andhra Pradesh added 1,236 fresh cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Also, 1,696 patients got cured and nine more succumbed in a day, the latest health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases reduced to 16,516 after a total of 8,33,980 recoveries and 6,899 deaths, it said.

West Godavari district continued to report new cases in excess of 200 while four other hotbeds Krishna, East Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor reported less than 200 cases each in 24 hours.

Eight other districts added less than 100 new cases each to their tally.

Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari districts also reported two fresh COVID-19 deaths each while Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Guntur saw one death each.

The overall infection recovery rate improved further to 97.27 per cent on Wednesday while the positivity rate dropped to 9.19 per cent.

The mortality rate remained stable at 0.80 per cent, according to the government data.

