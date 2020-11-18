Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, people can open State Bank of India Savings Bank Account sitting at the comfort of their homes. To open an SBI savings bank account, the customer, instead of visiting a bank branch, can download YONO app on his/her mobile phone. To open the 'Insta Saving Bank Account', a person only needs the PAN and Aadhaar number. What Is an ATM? How to Withdraw Money From the Automated Teller Machine? Here Are Dos and Don’ts You Should Know.

"The SBI Insta Saving Bank Account holders can have 24x7 banking access. SBI will also issue basic personalized RuPay ATM-cum-debit card to all the new account holders of Insta Saving Bank Account," the bank had said in a press release. SBI Introduces YONO Cash App for Cardless Withdrawal From ATMs, Becomes 1st Indian Bank With This Feature, Check Steps.

How to Open SBI Yono Insta Savings Bank Account Online

Download YONO app from Google Playstore or Apple's App Store Enter PAN and Aadhaar details Submit OTP (One-time password) sent on the registered mobile number Fill other relevant details Once the process is complete, the customer's account will get activated instantly and he/she can start transacting immediately.

Customers can upgrade it to regular Savings bank account by visiting the local SBI branch and completing full KYC. For any help, customers can reach at- 1800 112 211 for any assistance and grievance related to SBI savings account.

