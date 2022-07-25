Mohali, Jul 25 (PTI) Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday said 125 acres of panchayat land has been freed from illegal possession at Siswan village in Mohali.

The land, which is adjacent to former chief minister Amarinder Singh's farm house, was illegally occupied by 13 persons, said the Rural Development and Panchayat minister.

He also said an estimated value of this land is Rs 2 to 2.5 crore per acre.

In the near future, another 8,000 acres of land in this area, which has been encroached, will be freed, he said.

The minister said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had instructed the Rural Development and Panchayat department in May to identify agricultural and commercial lands which have been encroached upon and get them freed.

He said the department had started this campaign against illegal possession of panchayat land on May 1 and had set a target of freeing 5,000 acres of land by June, but the department had freed 6,100 acres of land.

Dhaliwal said the land that has been freed from illegal possession, will be given on lease and if any land can be sold, the government will take appropriate action by framing a policy.

