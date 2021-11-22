Amaravati, Nov 22 (PTI): Another 127 coronavirus cases have been added to Andhra Pradesh's tally on Monday, taking the total so far to 20,71,371.

A health department bulletin said 184 infected persons got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, pushing the total recoveries up to 20,54,737.

Two more deaths took the gross toll to 14,428, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 2,206.

Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts reported 22 fresh cases each, Guntur 18, East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam 15 each in 24 hours.

The remaining seven districts added less than 10 new cases each, with Kadapa logging zero.

Guntur and Krishna districts reported one more COVID-19 death each.

