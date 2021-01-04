Amaravati, Jan 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases, 252 recoveries and three deaths, while the active cases slid below 3000 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

After 1. 20 crore sample tests, the gross confirmed positives touched 8,83,210 with an overall positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

The active caseload stood at 2,943 after a total of 8,73,149 recoveries and 7,118 deaths, it said.

Eight districts added less than 10 fresh cases each and four below 20 each in a day.

Only Chittoor district reported 21 new cases.

After one and a half months, Srikakulam reported a COVID-19 fatality on Monday while Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts also had one death each.

