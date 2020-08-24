Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A total of 1,292 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The total number of reported cases in the state stands at 54,42. This includes 11,944 active cases, 41,231 recoveries and 1,246 deaths.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 31,06,348. (ANI)

