Mumbai, June 26 (PTI) With 1,297 new patients found, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 72,287 on Friday and the death toll due to the pandemic reached 4,177 with 117 new fatalities, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The number of recovered patients in the city reached 39,744 with 593 patients discharged from hospitals during the day.

The country's financial capital now has 28,366 active patients. 868 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals on Friday.

Of 117 deaths, 44 took place in the last 48 hours while remaining deaths had taken place earlier, the BMC said.

