New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested 13 people for allegedly gambling in Neb Sarai area here, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Tarzan (37), Hari Shankar (40), Anil (22), Raju (43), Rahul (29), Ravinder Sharma (37), Mohammad Halim (33), Mukesh (20), Lokesh (31), Jahid (43), Pankaj (24), Jitender (32) and Kafil Ahmed (40), they said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Victory for BJP in UP, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand; Hung Assembly in Punjab with AAP in Lead, Says ABP News-CVoter Survey.

“On Friday, police received information that some people were gambling in a building on MB Road, Khanpur. Police raided the premises and the accused were held,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Four packets of plastic cards and cash worth Rs 52,290 were recovered, police said.

Also Read | ICSI CS Admit Card Released for December 2021 Session, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at icsi.edu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)