Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) Thirteen people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded on a road near Kufri here on Wednesday, a district official said.

The bus was going from Haridwar to Rampur, he said.

The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Theog for treatment, the official said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the road accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

