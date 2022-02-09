Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has officially launched the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 Series globally during the Unpacked 2022 event. The company also introduced the Galaxy Tab S8 Series during the event. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series has been introduced as the successor to the Galaxy S21 Series, which was launched last year. It will be available from February 25, 2022. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series will be available for pre-orders from February 9 and its sale will begin in select markets from February 25. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launch Expected Tonight; Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

The Galaxy S22 Series comprise Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models. The vanilla model gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It sports a 50MP primary camera with built-in OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, there is a 10MP selfie snapper. It comes powered by a 4nm processor paired with 8GB of RAM. For photography, it sports a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 10MP telephoto camera. Upfront, there is a 10MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

#MakeNightsEpic with stunning details and brighter shots in video. Make magic at any hour with Nightography on the new #GalaxyS22 Ultra. Learn more: https://t.co/JGTkHL756v#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/oC0fnympCf — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 9, 2022

The Galaxy S22 Plus sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It features a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto snapper. At the front, there is a 10MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will be offered with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TBof internal storage. For photography, the S22 Ultra gets a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 10MP telephoto shooters. Upfront, it sports a 40MP lens. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy S22 is priced at $799, the Galaxy S22 Plus costs $999 and the S22 Ultra will be sold at $1,199.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S8 Series comprises Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra models. The vanilla model sports an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens and a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 12MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with up to 45W Super Fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

The Galaxy Tab S8+ features a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display, an octa-core processor, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, a 13MP dual rear camera setup and a 12MP front snapper. It comes packed with a 10,090mAh battery with up to 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. On the other side, the Ultra model gets a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ screen, a 13MP dual rear camera module, up to 16GB of RAM and an 11,200mAh battery. The Galaxy Tab S8 Series also comes with quad stereo speakers that are powered by AKG, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy Tab S8 is priced from $699, whereas the Tab S8+ costs $900. The top-end model will be offered at $1,099.99

