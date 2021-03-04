Noida (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,568, official data showed.

The active cases in the district remained at 69 as it was the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another 13 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,408, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients remained 99.37 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,029 from 2,025 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,93,149 and the death toll reached 8,729 on Thursday, the data showed.

