Leh, July 11 (PTI) Thirteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 1,077, officials said on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 cases in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil decreased to 148 after 11 more patients were declared cured and subsequently discharged, the officials said.

They said six persons tested positive in Leh and seven in Kargil district.

Ladakh has recorded one COVID-related death while 928 others – 677 in Kargil and 251 in Leh – have been cured, including 11 patients who were discharged on Saturday.

Among the 148 active cases, 104 are undergoing treatment in Leh and 44 others in Kargil and their condition is stated to be stable, officials said.

