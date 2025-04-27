Patna, Apr 27 (PTI) Thirteen students of Patna University were detained following a clash between two groups at its hostels, officials said on Sunday.

The clash took place in the early hours between students of Cavendish and Minto hostels, they said.

Also Read | India and France to Sign INR 63,000 Crore Deal for 26 Rafale-M Fighter Jets for Indian Navy on April 28, Says Ministry of Defence.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel of the Pirbahore police station reached the spot, they added.

"On seeing the police, students started fleeing. It appeared that they pelted stones at each other. Police also recovered some bombs from the spot," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Town-1) Diksha said.

Also Read | JNUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Claims Win on 24 Out of 44 Councillor Seats, Official Results Awaited.

"Evidence of stone pelting was visible, and there were also indications of a possible bomb explosion," she said.

Later, police conducted searches at the Minto Hostel and recovered materials used for making bombs from a room, she added.

The SDPO said no one was injured in the clash.

"A case was registered, and 13 students were detained in connection with the incident. Efforts are on to ascertain the nature of recovered bombs," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)