Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): A 13-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Pune district on Sunday, triggering public anger, a Pune Rural Police official said.

According to a statement from the Forest Department of Pune district, a tragic incident occurred in the village of Pimparkhed (Ambevadi), Shirur taluka, Pune district. A 13-year-old boy named Rohan Vilas Bombe was attacked by a leopard and unfortunately died at around 3:45 PM.

According to police, the leopard was hiding in a sugarcane field and attacked the boy while he was playing nearby. The child died on the spot, and the leopard escaped before villagers rushed to the location.

The incident sparked outrage in the village. The agitated local villagers set fire to the forest department office and vehicle, accusing officials of negligence. The villagers also did a chakkar Jam and demanded swift action to track the leopard and improve safety measures in the area.

Police and forest officials arrived at the site to restore order and calm the protesters. Police said efforts are underway to trace the leopard and ensure such incidents do not recur; meanwhile, villagers continue to sit in for their protest.

The Chief Conservator of Forests has granted permission to eliminate the leopard. Additionally, 25 cages, 10 trap cameras, and drones have been deployed in the area.

The statement further stated that, "As an immediate measure, the Hon'ble Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has granted permission to eliminate the said leopard. A team of sharp shooters has been called to the spot as per the order, and the team will reach the location in the morning to initiate further action.Currently, 25 cages, 10 trap cameras, and drones are being deployed in the area, along with public awareness activities being undertaken by the Forest Department.Under the guidance of Conservator of Forests Mr. Ashish Thackeray and Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, Mr. Prashant Khade, Forest Rangers Smita Rajhans and Amrit Shinde, along with Range Forest Officer Nilkanth Gawhane and the field staff, are carrying out further action." (ANI)

