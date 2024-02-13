Una (HP), Feb 13 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a leopard in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened when the girl, a resident of Arlu, was returning home after school, they said.

A car's driver spotted the girl and took her to her home from where she was taken to the Bangana Civil Hospital by her family members, the officials said.

Dr Mahendra Kaushal of the civil hospital said that the girl had injuries to her hands and legs due to the leopard attack.

The condition of the girl is stable, he added.

Locals have asked the forest department to put cages in the Arlu area to trap the animal for their safety.

