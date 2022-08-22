Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 131 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,76,175, officials here said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,779, they said.

Of the fresh cases 14 were reported from the Jammu division and 117 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 2,293. So far, 4,69,103 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said.

