Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Haryana recorded 131 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,69,967, a health department bulletin said.

With no new fatalities taking place in the past 24 hours, the death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 3,042, according to the bulletin.

The fresh cases jumped two-fold in Gurgaon, from Monday's 23 infections to 48, on Tuesday, while Karnal reported 24 new cases.

The number of active cases in the state is 908, while as many as 2,66,017 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.54 percent, the bulletin stated.

