Imphal, Feb 29 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday told the assembly that 13,264 structures have been reported to be destroyed since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May last year.

In response to a query by MLA Surjakumar Okram, Singh said assessment and identification of damaged, destroyed, or gutted structures is still ongoing in various districts.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two 'Very Short-Range Air Defence System' Missile.

Singh mentioned that the government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore as advance interim relief to families those whose homes were completely burnt down or damaged during the violence.

He added that the identification of beneficiaries and verification of accounts is being carried out by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts.

Also Read | Koustav Bagchi Joins BJP: Big Jolt to Congress in West Bengal, Estranged Leader Joins Bhartiya Janata Party in LoP Suvendu Adhikari’s Presence (Watch Video).

Regarding deployment of security forces to control the law and order situation, Singh said 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed from May to October 2023.

He, however, said specific details about the deployment of central forces in Moreh could not be disclosed in the House due to national security concerns.

Meanwhile, the assembly unanimously resolved to urge the central government to abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with all the Kuki-Zo underground groups.

Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata said, "This House unanimously resolves to urge the GoI to abrogate the SoO pact with all the Kuki-Zo underground groups."

The SoO agreement was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – KNO and UPF. The pact was first signed in 2008 and extended periodically thereafter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)