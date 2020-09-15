Srinagar, Sep 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,329 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the infection count to 56,654, while the death toll reached 914 with 17 more fatalities, officials said.

It was for the 13th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

Also Read | ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Row: Freedom of Journalists Is Supreme, Would Be Disastrous for Any Democracy to Control the Press, Says S-G Tushar Mehta in Supreme Court.

“The UT recorded 1,329 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 741 in the Jammu region and 588 in the Kashmir valley," the officials said.

The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 56,654.

Also Read | Toyota Motors Not to Expand Further in India Due to High Tax Regime? Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Quashes Fake Report.

Of the fresh cases, Jammu district reported the highest at 254, followed by 148 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 18,678 active cases of coronavirus in the UT as of now, while 37,062 patients have recovered, they said.

A total of 19 deaths took place in the past 24 hours -- 14 in the Jammu region and five in the Valley -- taking the toll to 914, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)