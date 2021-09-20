Soldiers of Indioa and Nepal at the Surya-Kiran 15 (Photo/ANI)

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): A 14-day joint military exercise 'Surya-Kiran 15' of India and Nepal began on Monday in the frontier district of Pithoragarh.

A battalion of the Nepal Army and a battalion of Garhwal Regiment from India are participating in the 15th edition of the exercise.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi Sworn-In As New Punjab CM; Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni Take Oath As Deputy CMs.

Today, more than 650 soldiers from both countries gathered at the Friendship Ground of the Army here.

The main objective of the 15th joint military exercise between the countries of India and Nepal is to establish military relations in inaccessible mountainous areas by the soldiers of both countries, as well as to provide humanitarian assistance under disaster management and to get training in anti-terrorist operations.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan.

"Every year there is a battalion exercise. One year it is in Nepal and, one year it is held in India. It is an exercise, in which we will establish military relations between the two countries. To provide training in counter-terrorism and to provide humanitarian assistance, medical evacuation under disaster management, we will be conducting this exercise," LT General S S Mahal, VSM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)