Chandigarh, Sep 20: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Punjab. He is the first Dalit to hold this post in the state.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here. Channi took oath in Punjabi.

The Congress on Sunday picked Channi as chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.

