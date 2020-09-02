Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) Fourteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 4,017 on Wednesday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Dimapur district reported the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by five in Kohima and one each in Mokokchung and Tuensang districts, he said, adding the reports of 768 samples tested in the last 24 hours have been received.

Twenty-two more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,213, Additional Director of the Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

Nagaland now has 785 active COVID-19 cases, while nine patients have died so far and 10 have migrated to other states, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients has improved to 79.98 per cent, the official said.

Kohima district has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 378, followed by Dimapur (289), Mon (51) and Zunheboto (20), he added.

