Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Nearly 14 lakh children in Haryana between 12 and 14 years are eligible to get vaccinated as the inoculation of this age group is set to begin on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora told PTI that two doses will be given 28 days apart.

Nearly 14 lakh children in the age group of 12 to 14 years in the state are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot during the drive, he said.

An official statement mentioned that Arora on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day state-level training programme organized by National Health Mission, Haryana, in technical collaboration with United Nation Development Programme on Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network and CoWIN for district immunization officers, urban nodal officers and vaccine cold chain managers.

He said the districts will observe National Vaccination Day on March 16.

"One ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery) and two ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in each block will be felicitated with appreciation certificates based on their performance. Cultural activities will also be organized," he said.

Arora said the district immunization officers and other team members did a commendable job during the Covid vaccination.

"They will continue to do so with the same spirit to achieve 100 per cent coverage in routine immunization and Covid vaccination.

"Districts will do the line listing for all unvaccinated beneficiaries and prepare strategies for vaccinating the same," he said.

