Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Jamshedpur Police on Saturday disposed off 14 land mines planted by the Naxals at Jharkhand's Dalma mountain.

"We received information that Naxals have planted land mines at Dalma mountain which comes under Bodam police station. We found 14 land mines and were disposed of by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad," M Tamil Vanan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jamshedpur said.

Also Read | Foreign Portfolio Investors Infuse Rs 975 Crore to India's Equities Segment in First Week of August 2021.

"It's a big achievement for police. We are still searching the area and are determined to keep the people here safe," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)