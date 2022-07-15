Ludhiana, Jul 15 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of men, with whom he had a fight earlier, in full public view in the civil hospital here, police said on Friday.

Two people have been arrested for the murder of Shavan Kumar, a resident of the EWS Colony here, they said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Thursday night, showed hospital staff and patient attendants rushing for cover as the attackers carrying sharp-edged weapons barged into the emergency ward.

The attackers also smashed windowpanes and damaged other hospital property.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Gurdev Singh said a fight took place between two rival groups in the EWS Colony over an old enmity. Shavan was injured in the fight and taken to the civil hospital.

Later, the accused reached the civil hospital and stabbed him multiple times. He was rushed to the nearby CMC Hospital with serious injuries and declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

A case has been registered against seven people in the matter. Of these, two accused have been arrested, Singh said.

