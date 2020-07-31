Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) The city police on Thursday seized 1,400 litre of spurious sanitiser from two shops in central Kolkata and arrested two persons, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the manufacture and sale of spurious sanitiser in Ezra Street locality under Hare Street police station limits, sleuths of the city police conducted a raid in the area and seized 1,400 litre of such sanitiser from two shops.

"There are no labels or manufacturing certificates on the containers and the owners of the two shops failed to produce any valid documents for them. It seems that the sanitiser was prepared by mixing various chemicals and the product is unfit for use," the police officer said.

The seized liquid will be sent for chemical tests, he said. PTI SCH NN NN 07310102 NNNNof the virus.”

