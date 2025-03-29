Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Nearly 14,000 police personnel will be on Mumbai's roads on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Eid-Ul-Fitr on Sunday and Monday, an official said.

People should celebrate Gudi Padwa and Eid-Ul-Fitr by following all norms, he said on Saturday.

According to the police official, seven additional commissioners, 17 deputy commissioners of police (DCP), 50 assistant commissioners of police (ACP), 1,982 police officers and 11,820 constables will be on the city's roads to ensure law and order.

At some places, personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), home guards and other staffers will be deployed to tackle any untoward incidents.

He urged people to maintain harmony and not touch suspicious objects at crowded places. People should contact 100 and 112 during emergencies, he added.

