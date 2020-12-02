Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 1,428 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall infection count to 7,84,747, while 11 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,733.

As many as 1,398 people were discharged from health care facilities after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,62,015, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases in the state stood at 10,999.

Two districts, including the State capital, logged cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 397 and Coimbatore 142, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,16,119 infections out of more than 7.84 lakh in the state.

The state capital also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,857 of the total.

Nine districts added new cases in single digits, while 30 reported zero fatalities.

A total of 68,854 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 1,21,02,345 specimens examined so far.

Of the 11 fatalities reported, six succumbed to the virus in private hospitals and five in government facilities.

All the patients had chronic illness or comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Seven of those who tested positive were returnees from various destinations, including an individual from Singapore, the bulletin said.

