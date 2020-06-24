Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) The Jaipur police recovered over 1,400 smartphones worth around Rs 2 crore in the coronavirus lockdown period, an officlal said on Wednesday.

As the crime rate reduced in the period, a special campaign was started, under which 1,432 smartphones worth around Rs 2 core were recovered from parts of the districts, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told reporters.

Srivastava said it had come to the fore that a few people were involved in selling these phones by issuing new bills. Information is being collected and action will be taken against them, Srivastava said.

He said apart from the mobile phones recovered under the campaign, 1,509 were traced in the past three years.

The officer said people can lodge complaint about missing phones through the Rajcop Citizen app.

