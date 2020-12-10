Guwahati Dec 9 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The death toll increased to 998 with one more person succumbing to the disease from Dibrugarh district.

Also Read | EDMC Budget 2020-21: East Delhi Municipal Corporation Proposes Three New Taxes in a Bid to Boost Revenue.

The minister said that 178 patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of cured people to 2,09,622.

The number of active patients at present is 3,542, he said adding that three patients have migrated out of the state.

Also Read | Barack Obama Did Not Snub PM Narendra Modi on Twitter Over Farmers’ Protest; Fact-Check Debunks Fake News Spread Through Morphed Image.

Altogether 28,896 samples were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of such tests to 55,40,330 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)