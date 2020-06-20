Leh, Jun 20 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 149 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past two days, taking the tally in the region to 836, health department officials said on Saturday.

While 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 57 more surfaced on Friday, the officials said.

Also Read | MEA Says Attempts by Chinese Side to Advance Exaggerated & Untenable Claims With Regard to LAC In Galwaan Valley Aren't Acceptable : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

With the fresh count of 149, including 101 from Kargil, the total number of cases in the union territory has risen to 836, of which 623 are from Kargil district and 213 from Leh district.

One person had died of the infection in the region and 117, including 66, in Leh have been cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

Also Read | AP SSC Board Exam 2020 Update: Andhra Pradesh Government Cancels Class 10 Exams Due to Rise in Coronavirus Cases.

Of the total 718 active cases, they said 572 are residents of Kargil and 146 from Leh and their condition is stated to be stable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)