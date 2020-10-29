Port Blair, Oct 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,289 on Thursday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Four new patients have travel history, while 11 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 192 active coronavirus cases, while 4,039 people have recovered from the disease and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested over 84,000 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

