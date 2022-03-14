Thane, Mar 14 (PTI) With the addition of 15 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,615, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,878, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,443, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

