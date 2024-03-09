Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 9 (ANI): As many as 15 people were injured on Saturday after the railing of a floating bridge collapsed in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, said police.

The police officials reached the spot immediately after receiving word about the incident.

The injured included women and children. All the injured were immediately admitted to the hospital. The condition of the two is serious, said police.

The handrail of the floating bridge collapsed due to strong waves and consequently people fell into the sea.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

