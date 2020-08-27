Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): As many as 15 people were rescued from flash flood due to a rise in the water level of the Ujh river of Kathua district.

The officials informed that there 15 people of three families were rescued near the Rajbagh area.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,386 COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches to 3.09 Lakh.

While some were still in the flood-affected area as the National Disaster Response Force team awaited the water level to reduce.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat told reporters, "15 people have been rescued while some are waiting on the elevated area for help. As soon as the water level reduced, the NDRF team will rescue the remaining people as well."

Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020: Lack of Transport Facilities, Fear of Contracting COVID-19 Among Worries of Exams Aspirants.

"The water level is receding. Earlier, the water level was 62,000 cusecs but have now come down to 26,000 cusecs," said Bhagat.

Bhagat further said, "According to our initial reports, various houses, roads and fields have damaged due to flash flood. It has also resulted in landslides in different areas. We are yet to receive the complete report."

Those impacted with flood will be provided shelter and food, for the time being, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)