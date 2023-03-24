Una, Mar 24 (PTI) Fifteen persons were injured after a tempo they were travelling in struck against a hillock near Talai village in Una district on Friday, police said.

They have been admitted to the Una hospital for treatment.

A group of about 40 devotees from Kapurthala in Punjab, after paying obeisance at a religious place in Pirnigah on Friday morning, was going to Siddhapeeth Baba Balaknath Deotsiddh when the tragedy struck.

The tempo struck a hillock after its driver lost control of the vehicle. As per preliminary investigations, it seems that brake failure led to the accident.

Bangana police station Station House Officer (SHO) Baburam said about 15 people were injured in the incident and investigations are underway.

