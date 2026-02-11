Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Sandra Bernhard has joined the cast of 'The White Lotus' season 4, adding another notable name to the upcoming installment of HBO's Emmy-winning series created by Mike White.

HBO has confirmed Bernhard's casting for the fourth season of the dark comedy, though character details and the season's logline remain under wraps.

As per Deadline, she will star alongside previously announced cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina and AJ Michalka. Casting for the new season is still ongoing.

Created, written and directed by Mike White, 'The White Lotus' explores the complex dynamics between guests and employees at luxury hotels around the world.

Each season follows a new group of holidaymakers and staff over the course of a week, unfolding as a layered social satire with elements of mystery.

For season 4, White and HBO have selected Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint-Tropez as the central location for the story. White executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Bernhard most recently appeared in A24's 'Marty Supreme', which received nine Oscar nominations.

Her recent television credits include roles in Disney+'s 'Percy Jackson' and 'The Olympians' and Apple TV's 'Severance'.

She also featured in 'Babes,' directed by Pamela Adlon and starring Michelle Buteau and Ilana Glazer, and reunited with Buteau for an arc on the series 'Survival of the Thickest.'

The actor is widely known for her role as Nancy Bartlett Thomas on the ABC sitcom 'Roseanne', where she appeared from 1991 until the show concluded in 1997. She also portrayed Nurse Judy Kubrak in the FX drama series 'Pose.'

With production gearing up and casting continuing, season 4 of 'The White Lotus' is steadily taking shape. (ANI)

