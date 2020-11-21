Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,515 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 1,95,917, the state health department said.

The previous record increase in infections in the state was 1,442, reported on September 25. Since then, the numbers were falling, going below 900-mark before the recent rise.

With the death of nine patients on Saturday, the COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 3,846, the department said.

At the same time, a total of 1,271 patients were discharged. It took the number of recovered cases to 1,78,786.

With a surge in new daily cases, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate has come down to 91.26 per cent.

But the government has also increased testing, with 70,388 tests conducted during the day at the rate of 1,082.89 tests per day per million population, the release said.

A total of 71,71,445 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far.

Ahmedabad witnessed the daily spike in infections crossing 300-mark for the second day in the row after nearly five months. The district reported373 new cases, followed by Surat at 262 cases, Vadodara 164 and Rajkot 137.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 89 new cases, Banaskantha 55, Mehsana 53, Patan 51, Jamnagar 41, Kutch 30, Amreli 24, Panchmahal 23, Kheda 20, Bhavnagar and Mahisagar 19 each, Sabarkantha 17, Surendranagar 15, Dahod and Morbi 14 each, Aravalli and Narmada 12 each.

Five out of nine COVID-19 deaths on Saturday were reported in Ahmedabad alone, two in Surat and one each in Rajkot and Gir Somnath districts.

The number of active cases increased to 13,285, with as many as 95 patients on ventilator, said the department.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,289, with one new case being reported in DNH.

The tally of recovered cases in the UT is 3,248, and active cases 39, officials said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,95,917, New cases 1,515, Death toll 3,846, Discharged 1,78,786, Active cases 13,285 and people tested so far 71,71,445.

