Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Forty-three more novel coronavirus deaths in Punjab took the toll to 1,129 on Monday, while the tally rose to 43,284 with 1,516 new cases, the Health Department said.

There are 13,798 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 1,829 more patients were discharged, taking the recoveries to 28,357, according to the health bulletin.

Eleven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Mohali, six from Jalandhar, four from Gurdaspur, three each from Kapurthala, Mansa and Patiala, and one from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, SBS Nagar and Sangrur, it said.

Among the districts that reported new cases are Mohali (251), Jalandhar (184), Gurdaspur (142), Patiala (140), Bathinda (125), Amritsar (108), Ludhiana (72) and Muktsar (60).

Fifty-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 414 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With a collection of 12,454 more samples, the total number of tests rose to 9,19,614, it said

