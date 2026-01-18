Who will win at the 2026 European Film Awards? You can watch the show live here on January 17, at 6 p.m. "Sirat" leads with the most nominations.Often referred to as the European equivalent of the Oscars, the European Film Awards are one of the continent's most important accolades for cinema.

The awards have been presented by the European Film Academy since 1988.

The ceremony, held in Berlin on January 17, can be watched live here starting at 6 p.m. CET. The awards will be presented in 25 categories, including three prizes that are chosen by the audience.

Here are the nominations in the main categories:

European Film

"Afternoons of Solitude"

"Arco"

"Dog of God"

"Fume O Morte!"

"It was Just an Accident"

"Little Amelie"

"Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake"

"Riefenstahl"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sirat"

"Songs of Slow Burning Earth"

"Sound of Falling"

"Tales from the Magic Garden"

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

"With Hasan in Gaza"

European Director

Yorgos Lanthimos ("Bugonia")

Jafar Panahi ("It Was Just an Accident")

Joachim Trier ("Sentimental Value")

Oliver Laxe ("Sirat")

Mascha Schilinski ("Sound of Falling")

European Actress

Lea Drucker ("Case 137")

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi ("Duse")

Leonie Benesch ("Late Shift")

Vicky Krieps ("Love Me Tender")

Renate Reinsve ("Sentimental Value")

European Actor

Idan Weiss ("Franz")

Stellan Skarsgard ("Sentimental Value")

Sergi Lopez ("Sirat")

Mads Mikkelsen ("The Last Viking")

Toni Servillo ("La Grazia")

European Screenwriter

Jafar Panahi ("It Was Just an Accident")

Paolo Sorrentino ("La Grazia")

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier ("Sentimental Value")

Santiago Fillol, Oliver Laxe ("Sirat")

Mascha Schilinski, Louise Peter ("Sound of Falling")

European Documentary

"Fiume o morte!"

"Afternoons of Solitude"

"Riefenstahl"

"Songs of Slow Burning Earth"

"With Hasan in Gaza"

European Animated Feature Film

"Arco"

"Dog of God"

"Little Amelie"

"Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake"

"Tales from the Magic Garden"

In addition, DW, The Hollywood Reporter and the European Film Academy are hosting on January 16 at 3:45 p.m. CET a live discussion with directors Jafar Panahi, Oliver Laxe, Mascha Schilinski and Joachim Trier. Watch the discussion here:

