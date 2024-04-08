Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Thirty-one candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday, leaving 152 in the fray for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, officials said.

With this, a total of 266 candidates -- 114 in first phase and 152 in second phase -- are in the contest for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said 31 candidates from 10 out of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies under the second phase withdrew their nomination papers on Monday, the last day for withdrawal.

Interestingly, Congress candidate from Banswara Arvind Damor did not withdraw his nomination paper despite the party's decision to support Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP). Also the party's candidate for Bagidora assembly bypoll of Banswara district, Kapur Singh, did not withdraw his nomination.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had posted on X on Sunday evening that the party will support BAP candidates for the Banswara Lok Sabha seat and Bagidora assembly bypoll saying that saving democracy and the constitution of India is the primary objective of the party.

Both the candidates of Congress -- Damor and Singh -- did not withdraw their nominations on the last day. Party leaders sid they could not contact them.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that action them will be taken against both.

Bypoll on Bagidora assembly constituency under Banswara lok sabha constituency will also be held in the second phase on April 26. The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya left Congress and joined BJP in February.

According to CEO Gupta, till Friday, 191 candidates had filed nominations in the 13 constituencies, which are going to polls in the second phase on April 26, out of which 8 had withdrawn their nominations on Saturday itself.

Gupta said that on Monday, 10 candidates withdrew their names from the Jalore seat, 6 from Barmer, 3 each from Ajmer, Pali and Kota Lok Sabha constituencies, 2 from Bhilwara and one each from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand.

The chief electoral officer said that in the second phase, the maximum of 18 candidates are in the fray from the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency and the least number of 7 candidates from Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases, on April 19 and 26. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the first phase on April 19, 12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to polls.

Remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Malviya is contesting Lok Sabha election from Banswara seat as BJP candidate.

