Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,526 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,81,086 and the toll to 11,738 on Friday, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,451 patients getting discharged after recovery while the active cases touched 25,379.

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Modi Nominated For Rajya Sabha Bye-Election in Bihar by BJP.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 808 cases and six deaths, followed by Mysuru with 75 cases and one fatality while the remaining was scattered over various districts.

Cumulatively 8,81,086 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and these included 11,738 deaths and 8,43,950 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Delhi Govt to Provide Essential Amenities to Farmers at Nirankari Maidan.

Of the active cases, 24,978 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals. As many as 401 were undergoing treatment in intensive care units.

Most of those who succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Bengaluru Urban tops the districts in the list of positive cases with a total of 3,67,885 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,523 and Ballari 38,197.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,44,687 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,935 and Ballari 37,358.

A total of 1,13,591 tests were done on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,08,04,148, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)